Monday, June 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. England or South Africa - Which team is India likely to face in the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024?

England or South Africa - Which team is India likely to face in the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024?

South Africa with a tense win over the West Indies, made it through to the semi-finals for only the third time in T20 World Cup history as they knocked out the co-hosts. South Africa and England have qualified for the semi-finals from Group 2 but who will it be from Group 1?

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 13:14 IST
England and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals
Image Source : AP/ROHIT SHARMA X England and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals of T20 World Cup and will be waiting for their opponents

England and South Africa have confirmed their spots in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA from Group 2 and await the top two from other Super 8 group as their opponents in the knockouts. While England advanced after smashing the USA in Barbados, South Africa prevailed in a tense finish against the West Indies to not only qualify but also top the group as they made it to the semis stage in the T20 World Cup for only the third time.

Now both teams are waiting for their semi-final opponents and confirmation of the respective fixtures as one team will travel to Trinidad and the other to Guyana. From Group 1, either of the semi-finalists are yet to be confirmed. India with four points in two games with a net run rate of +2.425 seem favourites as of now. However, like the second group, there will be a three-way fight for the two spots in Group 1 as well with Afghanistan toppling Australia.

However, despite all of that, India still could finish at the top of the table. Australia's net run rate with a win and a loss in two matches in Super 8 is +0.223 while Afghanistan's is -0.650. Both teams are currently at four points and if they win their respective final games, they will get to four points and net run rate will be the decider. Hence, things are looking tough for Afghanistan given how poor their net run rate is and even though Australia's NRR is positive, even if they beat India, they might not go beyond their NRR.

Related Stories
South Africa pip West Indies to qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal

South Africa pip West Indies to qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal

India TV Sports Wrap on June 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on June 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

'We haven't won the World Cup but...': Rovman Powell reacts after West Indies' heartbreaking exit

'We haven't won the World Cup but...': Rovman Powell reacts after West Indies' heartbreaking exit

If India finish at the top of the table, which seems likely, they will be Group 1 toppers and they will take on the team finishing second in Group 2, which is England. If Australia surpass India's net run rate, it will be the Ashes battle in the semi-final and India will take on South Africa. Thus, India vs Australia is a high-stakes game, all thanks to Afghanistan's win against the 2021 champions.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement