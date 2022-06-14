ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 5: Ballistic Bairstow hits a ton; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jonny Bairstow slams second fastest century in English Test cricket history

Highlights Jonny Bairstow smashed 14 fours and 7 sixes in his innings

Bairstow overtook Stokes's 85 ball century to slam the second fastest test century for England

This is Bairstow's 8th test ton

When New Zealand posted a target of 299 with two sessions to go at Trent Bridge on day 5, not many would have thought that England was in with a chance. Cricket experts from many corners of the globe called for a draw as England has a 1-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-match test series. The Kiwis left no stone unturned as they reduced the English side to 4 wickets for a meager 93 runs. When the Kiwis managed to dismiss Root early, they were almost convinced that victory was somewhere around the corner. But what followed next will be remembered as one of the finest innings played on English soil in a winning cause.

With wickets tumbling all around, walked out the English talisman Jonny Bairstow, whose exploits in the white ball format are nothing short of a spectacle. Little did the Kiwis know that Jonny was hell-bent on chasing the target down. The wicketkeeper-batsman put his foot on the gas and started smashing the Kiwi bowlers all around the park after tea. Bairstow along with his skipper Stokes stitched a 179 runs partnership which pushed the Kiwis out of track.

Going on with the Brutal hitting Jonny Bairstow scored 136 off 92 deliveries at a strike rate of 147.83, a kind of innings that is unheard of in Test match cricket. It took just 77 balls for Bairstow to reach his century which makes him the second fastest centurion in English Test history after Gilbert Jessop who achieved this feat in 76 balls way back in 1902.

Jonny was dismissed for 136 and received a standing ovation from the English crowd at Trent Bridge.

