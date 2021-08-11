ENG vs IND | Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood called as cover for 2nd Test, spinner Bess released

Lancashire seam bowler Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England squad as cover for the second Test against India.
It is understood that Saqib is being brought in as a cover after veteran pacer Stuart Broad picked up a calf muscle injury during Tuesday's training session at the Lord's.
The 24-year-old Saqib has played 16 white ball games for England, which include seven ODIs and nine T20Is, taking 21 wickets in total.
In 22 first-class games, he has picked up 65 wickets.
With Saqib joining the squad, the ECB informed that off-spinner "Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire this morning."