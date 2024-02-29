Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
  5. Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland miss out; Nadine de Klerk makes WPL debut as RCB bowl first against DC

Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland miss out; Nadine de Klerk makes WPL debut as RCB bowl first against DC

"It is better to know the target in T20 cricket. That was the talk even before the season, not to depend on certain players and all the XI are good enough to win a game on their own. Perry misses out due to an illness. Nadine comes in and makes her debut," Mandhana said after winning the toss.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 19:28 IST
Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana
Image Source : WPL Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana at the toss ahead of the WPL 2024 game on February 29

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Thursday. Both teams made one change to their playing eleven ahead of the crucial game at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry is missing out on the RCB's playing eleven due to illness and has been replaced by South Africa's Nadine de Klerk. Delhi Capitals have made one tactical change with the veteran spinner Jess Jonassen replacing compatriot Annabel Sutherland. 

"We would like to field first," Smriti Mandhana said. "We have seen a trend where there is something for the bowlers in the first 5-6 overs. Also, it is better to know the target in T20 cricket. That was the talk even before the season, not to depend on certain players and all the XI are good enough to win a game on their own. Perry misses out due to an illness. Nadine comes in and makes her debut. They have turned up in huge numbers and we feel we have 10 runs more due to their support. Really thankful to them."

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

More to follow...

 

