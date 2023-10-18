'Don’t find faults in others' - Danish Kaneria hits out at PCB for lodging complaint over delayed visas

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Danish Kaneria during a Test match against England in 2010

The former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in his latest Tweet on Wednesday, October 18. Danish criticised the board's decision to lodge a formal protest with the ICC over delayed visas to Pakistani journalists for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan raised a complaint with the international cricket body after the team's big defeat against tournament host India on October 14. Pakistan suffered their straight eight defeat against their arch-rivals in the ODI World Cup after winning the opening two games in the tournament.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the PCB statement said.

The PCB's complaint emerged after the reception the team received during the India game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. PCB pointed out inappropriate conduct targeted at their team during and after the game. Danish replied to the PCB's official Twitter post regarding the ICC complaint and highlighted the board's silence on other issues.

The former international spinner asked the PCB about their stance on Micky Arthur's comments and also on Rizwan offering Namaz on the playground in Hyderabad. Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur made the headlines for his 'not ICC but the BCCI event' remarks and is facing flak from Indian fans.

"Who asked Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas to comment against India and Hindus? Who asked Mickey Arthur to call ICC event as BCCI event? Who asked Rizwan to perform Namaz in playground? Don’t find faults in others!" Kaneria wrote in his Tweet.

Pakistan have won two of their three opening games in the tournament and face Australia in their fourth match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 20.

