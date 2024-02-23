'Director sahab ko bolo ye nahi chalega': Hardik Pandya loses cool over food in IPL shoot

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Hardik Pandya loses his cool over a food issue.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen losing his cool over a food issue during an ad shoot for IPL 2024. Pandya is eyeing a return to competitive cricket at the Indian Premier League with his old franchise Mumbai Indians in the capacity of the skipper. He has returned to intense training and is batting and bowling at full tilt.

Apart from his fitness sessions, Hardik was also seen in an ad shoot for IPL 2024. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the newly appointed MI skipper seemed getting frustrated over the food being offered to him.

"Yeh kya hai? Bhai jalebi kaise khaunga, kya dhokla, yeh sab kya hai? Bhai fitness krna hota hai! Yeh kaise krunga? Yeh kaun bheja hai? (What is this? How am I supposed to eat jalebi, dhokla, what is all this? Brother, I need to maintain my fitness! How am I going to do that? Who sent this?)" Hardik said to a crew member, who offered him food.

The member asked Hardik to adjust today. "Arre bhai adjust nai hota hai, kaha hai mere chef aur mere nutritionist kaha h (Brother, adjustment is not possible. Where is my chef and my nutritionist?" Hardik replied. The crew member said that his food was on the way and asked him to adjust.

"Bhai kaise krunga isko kaise manage? Bhai kya hai? Director sahab ko bolo yeh nai chalega (How am I supposed to handle this? What is this? Tell the director that this won't work)" he added.

The crew member asked Hardik to eat it to boost his stamina. "Arre bhai yeh khaake mera stamina bigad jayega (Brother, if I eat this, my stamina will be ruined)" he said.

Pandya has returned to intense training and is also bowling full-tilt even though the tournament is still almost a month away from now. He has kept his fans updated on his road to recovery after getting injured during the ODI World Cup 2023. "I'm feeling very good after coming back here. I treat (this ground) as a temple, because the amount of things I've learnt on this ground, it's like a temple for me. What it has taught me is priceless. My journey started literally 17 years back on this very ground. I will make sure everything possible today, and every day," Hardik had said in a January 27 video.