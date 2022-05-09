IPL 2022: Dhoni's photo while 'eating' his bat goes viral; Amit Mishra explains the reason

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dhoni's viral picture

MS Dhoni has been one of the very few cricketers who has still managed to remain really private. So, if anything new comes up, it instantly goes viral.

This has again been the case as a photo involving Dhoni has gone viral on social media. In the photo, MS is seen 'eating' his bat while being all padded up. He is sitting next to Uthappa and Fleming.

As expected, social media wanted answers. It is worth noting that this is not the first time, Dhoni has been seen 'eating' his bat. He does that often, and these photographs tend to pop up every now and then.

To clear all doubts, Amit Mishra took to Twitter and said, ''In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat."

Earlier, Dhoni was handed back the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings eight matches into the season. He made an announcement regarding his future in the IPL before his side's match against SRH.

"You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know," Dhoni said on being asked whether the fans would see him in yellow jersey next year."

CSK are currently positioned 8th on the points table and are all, but out of the race for the playoffs. Even if they manage to win all their remaining games, they will have to rely on a lot of other results to go in their favour.