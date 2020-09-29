Despite slow start, Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli to 'score 400-500 runs in IPL 2020'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Moving on from the controversial remark made on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar backed the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain to end up with 400 to 500 runs in IPL 2020 despite the slow start he has incurred.

Kohli has so far managed just 18 runs in three matches. Kohli has failed to score more than 25 runs in his last eight IPL matches, amassing just 104 runs at 13 an average and a strike rate of 87.39. On Monday, Kohli completely looked out of touch in his 11-ball three where he looked to struggle against leg spin deliveries.

Gavaskar, however, feels that Kohli, who holds the record for most runs in a single season with his tally of 973 runs in 2016, can bounce back in time to finish off the 13th edition of the tournament with around 400 to 500 runs.

"He's a class act everybody knows that. So what if he's had 3 quiet matches, he's the kind of batsman who will make up for it towards the end.

"He may have started slowly but by the time the tournament ends he will have 400-500 runs which is what he gets every year. There was that one year when he got almost a 1000 runs (in 2016) and hundreds as well (4).

"He may not get 900 runs (in IPL 2020) because the first 3 matches have been quiet but 500 runs totally, they are all written there," Gavaskar said on air after RCB's match against MI.

Despite Kohli's struggle, RCB managed to defeated Mumbai Indians via Super Over in Dubai on Monday. The victory was their second in IPL 2020 after three matches which placed them second after table-toppers Delhi Capitals with four points.

