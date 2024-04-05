'Definitely not my call': Nathan Lyon not happy with Cricket Australia's call to cut short his County stint

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nathan Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon is not pleased with Cricket Australia. The board cut short his upcoming County stint to just seven matches when he was looking to play more for Lancashire who signed him for the home summer. Lyon is one of the few Australian cricketers to use the time off to play in the County season. In fact, the spin bowler was hoping to play the majority of the season including T20 Blast for Lancashire with Australia's Test team unlikely to play until November when India are scheduled to tour down under.

However, to manage his workload, CA has put a limit of seven matches to his County stint and for the same reason, Lyon is disappointed as he was looking forward to playing for Lancashire. "Yeah, it’s definitely not my call. That’s the nature of the beast. It’s a business now and Cricket Australia have come over the top and said they want to manage me and hopefully extend my playing career for the next three to four years, whatever it may be.

"It’s disappointing, because I signed here wanting to play all games and even play some T20 cricket and was thoroughly looking forward to that. But it is what it is, and my hands are tied," Lyon said while speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire. At Lancashire, there is every chance of veteran pace bowler James Anderson teaming up with Lyon during the County Championship and the latter is excited to share the dressing room. It is not yet clear though if Anderson will be available from the first match as he is currently resting after a tough tour to India.

"That would be pretty amazing. I’d be lying if I said that opportunity coming around wasn’t a big part of the reason I signed. He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest, fast bowler to have played the game. I’ve had some incredible battles against him. I admire his skill, there’s nothing but respect from my end for what he’s been able to do for English cricket but also world cricket inspiring young boys and girls to play the game.

"If the opportunity comes around that I get to bowl in tandem with him and share a changing room with him it will be pretty special, so I’m looking forward to that," Lyon further added.