Deepti Sharma and Beth Mooney register gains in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Beth Mooney and Deepti Sharma.

India's star allrounder Deepti Sharma has climbed to the second spot in the latest ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings and is now the joint second alongside Pakistan's left-arm off-spinner Sadia Iqbal.

England's leggie Sarah Glenn has also climbed one spot and is now fourth on the ladder.

The ongoing T20I series between South Africa and Australia has also led to major changes in T20I bowling rankings. While Annabel Sutherland of Australia has jumped six spots to 34th, Marizanne Kapp has reached the 40th spot.

Australia's star wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney has regained the No. 1 spot in the batting rankings by virtue of her two half-centuries which have come in the ongoing month. She smashed a 45-ball 52* in the series decider at DR. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to help the Alyssa Healy-led side clinch the contest and the series 2-1.

Mooney also led the charge with the willow in hand in the series opener against South Africa at the Manuka Oval as she scored 72* off 57 balls to help Australia draw first blood in the series.

She hammered 11 fours and a maximum and remained unbeaten to ensure Australia crossed the line comfortably by eight wickets in the 20th over. The 30-year-old southpaw was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for her composed innings.

McGrath is occupying the second spot on the batter's rankings and a Player of the Match (POTM) performance in the 2nd T20I has helped South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt to keep her place at No. 3 and a new career-high rating.

Chasing 143 runs to win the second T20I at Manuka Oval, Wolvaardt displayed a lot of composure and took her team home with six wickets to spare. Notably, the win in the second T20I was South Africa's first-ever triumph over Australia in the women's circuit.