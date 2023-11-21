Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
  Danish Kaneria, former Pakistan cricketer, lauds PM Modi for consoling Team India in dressing room

Video of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting India's dressing room to console players after World Cup 2023 final loss to Australia has gone viral. He was seen talking to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and hugged Mohammed Shami while shaking hands with other players from the squad as well.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has lauded India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind gesture towards Indian players after their loss to Australia in the final of World Cup 2023 played in Ahmedabad. Modi visited the dressing room of the men in blue and was seen consoling the players while also raising their spirits for their show throughout the tournament. 

For the unversed, India were on a 10-match winning streak in the World Cup but Australia played with aplomb in the summit clash to register their ninth consecutive win and won their sixth World Cup title. Understandably, there were sombre faces in the Indian camp after the loss but after the presentation ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made sure to cheer up the players for their excellent performance at the mega event.

While Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were the first ones to post pictures with Modi on social media, video of the PM having a chat with the players in dressing room went viral on November 21 (Tuesday). Danish Kaneria also came across the same and lauded Modi for his gesture terming the move as 'right man at right place.'

"Right man at right place! Never seen a country’s Prime Minister in team’s dressing room to boost the moral of players. Great gesture by PM @narendramodi," Kaneria's tweet read.

Moreover, Narendra Modi had also taken to Twitter soon after the match to laud the Indian team for its performance during the entire World Cup. "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," he wrote on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Modi wrote in his congratulatory tweet for Australia.

