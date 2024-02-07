Cyberattack on PSL 9 ticketing website leaves fans bemused

Follow us on Image Source : PSL/X Naseem Shah (left), Azam Khan (middle) and Shadab Khan (right).

A cyberattack on the ticket-booking website of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has jolted the organisers and the fans ahead of the much-awaited season nine of the tournament.

The malicious cyberattack has not only derailed the ticket-booking mechanism but has also left the fans fuming, who are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get their hands on the tickets for season nine.

The attack came to light after the official X account of the Pakistan Super League released the information.

"There has been a cyberattack on the #HBLPSL9 ticketing website (http://pcb.tcs.com.pk). Technical team of the ticketing partners are addressing the issue with efficiency. We anticipate a swift resolution and expect the website of the service provider to be operational again shortly," posted PSL on X, formerly Twitter.

Notably, the ninth season of the premier T20 competition in Pakistan is set to get underway on February 17 with a clash between the defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the winners of the inaugural and the 2018 edition Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The group stage of season nine will witness a total of 30 fixtures that will be played across four venues namely, Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore, National Bank Cricket Arena (Karachi), Multan Cricket Stadium (Multan), Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi).

The playoffs of the competition will be organised at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. Qualifier 1 will be played on March 14, followed by Eliminator 1 on March 15. The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator 1 will lock horns with each other in Eliminator 2 on March 16. The summit clash of the six-team tournament will be played on March 18.

Notably, Qalandars and United are two of the most successful franchises in the history of the competition, having won the tournament twice. Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have won it once.