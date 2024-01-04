Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. CA aims at prioritising red-ball cricket, advocates for 'minimum of three-Test series' in WTC cycle

CA aims at prioritising red-ball cricket, advocates for 'minimum of three-Test series' in WTC cycle

The current arrangement witnesses teams play a minimum of two Test match series in the World Test Championship cycle. Series comprising three Tests or more are on the decline.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2024 12:37 IST
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

Cricket Australia (CA) wants to push for a "minimum of three-Test series" to be played in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle to keep the red-ball format of the game alive and kicking.

While CA chief executive Nick Hockley understands that a fully operational T20 tournament is paramount for certain countries that rely on it to thrive on the world stage, he wants the cricket governing bodies around the world to devise a plan that could aim at preventing the overlap of such leagues with the international calendar.

"The preference is a minimum three-Test series. So we'll keep advocating and championing that. I do think there is work to be done on the FTP (Future Tours Programme) going forward, and it's really (about) cementing the World Test Championship, (and) really advocating for three-Test series as an absolute minimum," Hockley said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"And then as best as we possibly can, making sure that (when it comes to) domestic T20 competitions, we minimise the overlap for those countries where it is an important source of revenue, so that every country is prioritising international - and particularly Test - cricket," he added.

Hockley's statement has come in the aftermath of Cricket South Africa prioritising its domestic T20 league, SA20, by holding all of its star players back at home and selecting a squad predominantly comprising fringe players for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand which coincides with the SA20 2024 schedule.

"That's been a wake-up call for everyone. The role of T20 [in] bringing new kids and new people into the game can't be underestimated. The belief is that the two can coexist. This was suboptimal scheduling.

"I think we in Australia - it's very clear that throughout the whole period the Big Bash has been around - have always prioritised international cricket. But this has shone a light. And certainly, we'll be working with the ICC through scheduling groups to make sure those types of clashes don't manifest and really champion the fact that people need to be prioritising international cricket," Hockely mentioned.

Related Stories
ICC brings major modification to stumping referrals | Report

ICC brings major modification to stumping referrals | Report

India TV Sports Wrap on January 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on January 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Dhananjaya de Silva appointed Sri Lanka's Test skipper, replaces Dimuth Karunaratne

Dhananjaya de Silva appointed Sri Lanka's Test skipper, replaces Dimuth Karunaratne

Hockley also voiced support for cricket bodies that are struggling from the economic point of view to play Test cricket and endorsed the idea of the well-off boards and the ICC coming together and supporting them.

"The challenge is the economics. There are parts of the world where the revenue from the T20, ODI and a Test are the same, yet the costs of putting on a Test are significantly higher.

"What we've seen over the last few years in Australia, what we're seeing this summer, and what we saw in the UK over the English summer is that Test cricket is really thriving in certain countries. And in that sense, it is a bit of a two-speed economy. The challenge is that we continue to support those countries that are struggling a little bit more in terms of Test cricket," he concluded.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News