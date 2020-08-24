Daren Sammy joins MS Dhoni as one of two players to complete a unique T20 captaincy feat

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Daren Sammy

Veteran West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy in Sunday joined former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, in a unique list after the former led St Lucia Zouks to a win against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the going Caribbean Premier League.

Sammy became only the second player T20 cricket history to win 100 matches as a captain. Sammy has captained in 200 T20 matches which include leading - Peshawar Zalmi, Rajshahi Kings, St Lucia, St Lucia Stars, St Lucia Zouks, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Titans, West Indians, West Indies, West Indies XI, and Windward Islands. Dhoni stands top of the list with 160 wins as captain from 270 matches which include leading India, Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giants.

The next best on the list is Gautam Gambhir with 98 wins from 170 matches but will have no opportunity to better his record having already announced his retirement from cricket. While Dhoni will get a chance to strengthen his position at the top of the list in the impending IPL 2020, among other active players Rohit Sharma stands fifth with 79 wins off 128 matches.

However, among 14 players who have appeared in more than 100 T20 matches as a captain, Sammy's win percentage of 51.79 is only the eighth best with Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed's being the best with 66.96%.

