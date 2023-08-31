County Championship: Sai Sudharsan signs for Surrey, Prithvi Shaw to return to Northamptonshire next season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sai Sudharsan during an IPL match in May 2023

English domestic giants Surrey announced the signing of Indian cricketer Sai Sudharsan for the remainder of the Championship matches on Thursday, August 31. Indian youngster will feature in the remaining three Championship Division One matches starting on September 3.

The 21-year-old left-handed batter has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Indian domestic cricket in the last two years. He scored a sensational hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut for Tamil Nadu last season and has scored 598 runs in eight first-class matches at an average of 42.71 with two hundreds so far. He also featured for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last two years and made a considerable impact to continue his rise in Indian cricket.

Surrey are leading the Division One table with seven wins in the first 11 matches but face tough competition from Essex to win their third Championship title in the last five years. Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart confirmed Sai's arrival at the club and said the batter will feature in the team for the last three games.

"With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I'm pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players," Alec Stewart said. "Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him. Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room."

Meanwhile, another Indian youngster Prithvi Shaw will return to Northamptonshire next County cricket season. Shaw smashed a record-breaking double hundred in a One-Day Cup match for Northamptonshire followed by another century. But his stint ended with an unfortunate injury which will keep him on the sidelines for the next few months.

