Thursday, August 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. County Championship: Sai Sudharsan signs for Surrey, Prithvi Shaw to return to Northamptonshire next season

County Championship: Sai Sudharsan signs for Surrey, Prithvi Shaw to return to Northamptonshire next season

Sai Sudharsan scored a century on his debut in the Ranji Trophy last year and has scored 598 runs in 8 first-class matches.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2023 18:02 IST
Sai Sudharsan during an IPL match in May 2023
Image Source : GETTY Sai Sudharsan during an IPL match in May 2023

English domestic giants Surrey announced the signing of Indian cricketer Sai Sudharsan for the remainder of the Championship matches on Thursday, August 31. Indian youngster will feature in the remaining three Championship Division One matches starting on September 3. 

The 21-year-old left-handed batter has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Indian domestic cricket in the last two years. He scored a sensational hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut for Tamil Nadu last season and has scored 598 runs in eight first-class matches at an average of 42.71 with two hundreds so far. He also featured for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last two years and made a considerable impact to continue his rise in Indian cricket.

Surrey are leading the Division One table with seven wins in the first 11 matches but face tough competition from Essex to win their third Championship title in the last five years. Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart confirmed Sai's arrival at the club and said the batter will feature in the team for the last three games.

"With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I'm pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players," Alec Stewart said. "Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him. Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room."

Related Stories
Danielle McGahey set to become first transgender cricketer to play official international match

Danielle McGahey set to become first transgender cricketer to play official international match

Netherlands set to play 3 One-Day matches against Karnataka to prepare for World Cup 2023 in India

Netherlands set to play 3 One-Day matches against Karnataka to prepare for World Cup 2023 in India

Viacom18 wins BCCI media rights for both digital and television broadcast

Viacom18 wins BCCI media rights for both digital and television broadcast

Meanwhile, another Indian youngster Prithvi Shaw will return to Northamptonshire next County cricket season. Shaw smashed a record-breaking double hundred in a One-Day Cup match for Northamptonshire followed by another century. But his stint ended with an unfortunate injury which will keep him on the sidelines for the next few months. 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News