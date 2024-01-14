WATCH | Consecutive ducks for returning captain Rohit Sharma, concedes unwanted record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan in 2nd T20I on January 14, 2024

Another game and another duck for Rohit Sharma as misery continued for the returning Indian cricket team captain. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled out the veteran to give Afghanistan a sensational start in the ongoing second T20I against India at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After a disastrous run-out on a duck in the first match in Mohali, Rohit failed to make an impact in Indore. He unnecessarily walked out to play a big shot off Fazalhaq in the first over and missed the shot.

This was Rohit's 150th T20I appearance but the special occasion was ruined with shockingly 12th career duck in the shortest form of cricket. Only Ireland's Paul Stirling has dismissed more ducks than the Indian captain in T20I cricket so far.

This was Rohit's only second T20I appearance in the last 14 months and with the T20 World Cup 2024 incoming, the veteran's place in the team raises questions. Rohit was in sensational form in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 but failed to make it in Tests against South Africa.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

