Complete Ticket Booking Guide for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match

There's a piece of good news for all the cricket buffs who have marked September 2 in bold in their respective calendars in anticipation of the eagerly awaited Pakistan vs India clash in the Asia Cup 2023 as the tickets for the same can be purchased after 1:00 PM (IST), on Thursday, August 17.

The continental tournament will get underway on Wednesday, August 30 with a clash between Nepal and hosts Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan from 3:30 PM onwards (IST).

India, who have already clinched the tournament on seven occasions in the past would look to win their record eighth title, while it will be an opportunity for Pakistan to win the event and claim their third title overall.

Team India's campaign in the tournament will get underway with a clash against their arch-rivals and it is expected to be an exciting contest as the two teams will lock horns with each other for the first time since their meeting in the T20 World Cup 2022 down under.

Here is how you can book tickets for the exciting fixture between the two nations to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

The tickets are available for purchase on the website pcb.bookme.pk. After visiting the website, you can just click on the 'View Asia Cup 2023 Matches' option and it will lead you to the list of matches that are available for ticket booking. If you only want to book tickets for your favourite team/teams then you can use the 'filter' option available on the page to navigate to those fixtures.

Once you select your favourite fixture/fixtures to watch, pick the enclosure and the seat of your choice to witness the game. You can then click on the 'Book me' option which will lead you to the 'Match Details' page. Fill in the booking details, including your name, email address and other primary details alongside your mobile number and subsequently make the payment to confirm the tickets as per your wish.

Six teams are participating in this year's Asia Cup and are divided into two groups i.e. Group A and Group B of three each. Group A features Pakistan, Nepal and India while Group B comprises defending champions Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The final of the marquee event will be played on Sunday, September 17 at the R. Premadasa in Colombo.

