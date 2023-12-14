Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for domestic grind, to return to Sussex for County Championship 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates a ton for Sussex.

Sussex Cricket has announced that India's Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara is set to return to the team for the first seven County Championship games of the 2024 season. After the seventh game, he will be replaced by Australia's emerging batter Daniel Hughes. The Aussie southpaw will be available for the rest of the County Championship and feature in the T20 Blast.

Besides Pujara and Hughes, the association has also signed West Indies' new-found bowling talent Jayden Seales and Australia's Nathan McAndrew. Notably, the head coach of Sussex, Paul Parbrace has decided against using overseas players in the One Day Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Pujara's return to Sussex doesn't come across as a surprising move at all. The 35-year-old batter has racked up 1863 runs at an astounding average of 64.24 with the help of eight tons and three half-centuries.

The 2023 season saw the Indian batter score a solid 151 against Gloucestershire, including as many as 20 fours and two maximums. His overall highest score of 231 for the team came against Derbyshire in 2022.

Pujara expressed ecstasy on his return to Sussex and mentioned that he is eager "to contribute to its success".

"I have enjoyed my time at Hove the last couple of seasons and couldn’t be more delighted to be back again with the Sussex family.

"I am looking forward to joining the team and contributing to its success," Pujara said.

Farbrace seems chuffed at Pujara's return too and believes that "his experience and calmness in matches" will work in favour of the side.

"I am delighted that Cheteshwar is returning to Hove again for the first two months of the season.

"He is not just a high-quality player but is also a high-quality person. His experience and calmness in matches is a fantastic asset for our team," Farbrace told.

