Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for domestic grind, to return to Sussex for County Championship 2024

Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for domestic grind, to return to Sussex for County Championship 2024

The out-of-favour India batter has not been picked for India's two-match Test tour of South Africa 2023-24. He has been sitting on the sidelines since India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 7:34 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates a ton for Sussex
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates a ton for Sussex.

Sussex Cricket has announced that India's Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara is set to return to the team for the first seven County Championship games of the 2024 season. After the seventh game, he will be replaced by Australia's emerging batter Daniel Hughes. The Aussie southpaw will be available for the rest of the County Championship and feature in the T20 Blast.

Besides Pujara and Hughes, the association has also signed West Indies' new-found bowling talent Jayden Seales and Australia's Nathan McAndrew. Notably, the head coach of Sussex, Paul Parbrace has decided against using overseas players in the One Day Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Pujara's return to Sussex doesn't come across as a surprising move at all. The 35-year-old batter has racked up 1863 runs at an astounding average of 64.24 with the help of eight tons and three half-centuries.

The 2023 season saw the Indian batter score a solid 151 against Gloucestershire, including as many as 20 fours and two maximums. His overall highest score of 231 for the team came against Derbyshire in 2022.

Pujara expressed ecstasy on his return to Sussex and mentioned that he is eager "to contribute to its success".

"I have enjoyed my time at Hove the last couple of seasons and couldn’t be more delighted to be back again with the Sussex family.

"I am looking forward to joining the team and contributing to its success," Pujara said.

Related Stories
Haryana script history, qualify for maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy final after beating TN in semi-final

Haryana script history, qualify for maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy final after beating TN in semi-final

Pakistan Super League 2024: Full list of complete and updated squads after PSL 9 Draft

Pakistan Super League 2024: Full list of complete and updated squads after PSL 9 Draft

IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at the Wanderers in Johannesburg play in 3rd T20I?

IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at the Wanderers in Johannesburg play in 3rd T20I?

Farbrace seems chuffed at Pujara's return too and believes that "his experience and calmness in matches" will work in favour of the side.

"I am delighted that Cheteshwar is returning to Hove again for the first two months of the season.

"He is not just a high-quality player but is also a high-quality person. His experience and calmness in matches is a fantastic asset for our team," Farbrace told.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News