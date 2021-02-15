IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara run out in bizarre fashion as bat gets stuck outside crease

Image Source : TWITTER SCREENSHOT Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed in the most bizarre of ways as his bat got stuck at the crease.

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was run out in the most bizarre of ways during the third day of the 2nd Test in Chennai. Pujara was dismissed in the very first over of the day.

On the final delivery of Moeen Ali's over, Pujara stepped out to play a defensive stroke -- something he does quite often while playing the spinners. He flicks it towards the short-leg and turned quickly to go back to the crease. However, as he turned, the ball got stuck into the crease and dropped from his hand.

The short leg fielder Ollie Pope was quick enough to throw the ball at keeper Ben Foakes, and Pujara couldn't reach inside the line in time.

Watch:

An over later, Rohit Sharma was also dismissed.

India started the Day 3 at 54/1 and Rohit, who had scored a brilliant 161 in India's first innings, was unbeaten at the crease on 25 and was accompanied by Pujara who was batting on 7.

Shubman Gill was the lone wicket to fall in India's second innings as he was out lbw against spinner Jack Leach after scoring 14 runs.

Earlier, Ashwin and debutant Axar Patel made full use of the spin-friendly conditions as India bundled out the visitors inside 60 overs.