Pujara puts on another classic for Sussex; Slams 200 on captaincy debut

Cheteshwar Pujara put another classic for Sussex as the veteran Indian batter slammed a double century vs Middlesex on his captaincy debut on Wednesday.

The India Test mainstay slammed his fifth three-digit score from seven county games this season. Pujara shared a 219-run third-wicket partnership with Tom Alsop (135; 277 balls; 15x4) after Sussex were reduced to 99 for 2 inside 35 overs.

Alsop got out near the close of play on day one. Sussex lost another quick wicket to Archie Lenham (0) in space of three deliveries, but Pujara held fort for his team. Representing Middlesex, India pacer Umesh Yadav was wicketless and conceded 58 runs from 23 overs.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara was chosen to lead Sussex in the crucial encounter against Middlesex after Tom Haines was ruled out for at least 5-6 weeks owing to an injury.

"Cheteshwar Pujara has been named interim captain for Sussex following the news that Tom Haines will be out for around 5-6 weeks after breaking a bone in his hand whilst batting against Leicestershire last week," said Sussex in a statement. Ian Salisbury, Sussex Head Coach, went on to say that Pujara has been a leader ever since he joined the team and has been very keen on stepping up in the absence of Tom.

“Puj was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom, he sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined. Finny did a brilliant job for us after Tom was injured and will remain the senior figure among our bowlers. By having a batter take up the role it means Finn can focus on leading our attack. Puj is a vastly experienced and qualified person who I know will do a fantastic job.”

Pujara has been in some form in the longest format of the game. During the recently concluded fifth and final Test vs England, Pujara scored 66 off 168 in the 2nd innings of the match.

