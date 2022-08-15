Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara on absolute fire; slams 174 vs Surrey in Royal London ODI

Follow us on Image Source : CHETESHWAR PUJARA Cheteshwar Pujara

Veteran Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara slammed another hundred for Sussex vs Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday. Pujara smashed his way to a career-best List A score of 174 as Sussex amassed a mammoth 378 for 6.

On Sunday, Sussex batted first on a small county ground at Hove, and were 9/2 inside the first four overs when Tom Clark (104 off 106 balls) and Pujara joined forces to add 205 runs for the third wicket.

Pujara, who has a near 55 average in List A cricket, scored his 13th hundred in the 50-over format and in all faced 131 balls from which he hit 20 fours and five sixes.

By the time he was dismissed in the 48th over, Pujara had nearly scored half of his team's runs (350) at that time.

Pujara hit a six each off pacers Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr and Ryan Patel.

Spinners Amar Virdi and Yousef Majid were also tonked for a maximum each.

At the Grace Road ground in Leicester, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya emerged as the most successful bowler for Warwickshire with figures of 3/69 against Leicestershire in another List A game.

Pandya's victims were Louis Kimber (78), South African international Wiaan Mulder (68) and Aaron Lilley (33).

Leicestershire scored 338 for 8 in 50 overs.

Veteran Indian Test pacer Umesh Yadav continued his good showing for Middlesex in the ongoing 50-over competition with figures of 2/58 from 10 overs with wickets of Somerset openers Andrew Umeed (10) and skipper James Rew (114).

Umesh currently has 13 wickets from four games with a five-for and four-for under his belt. Somerset scored 335 for 6 in 50 overs.

Out of favour India pacer, Navdeep Saini had figures of 0/43 for Kent against Northamptonshire, who were bowled out for 210 on the day.

While Saini went wicketless, this was the least number of runs that he has conceded in the Royal London Cup so far, having gone for above 61, 71 and 68 runs in his previous three appearances.

Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed cheaply for 2 but her team Northern Superchargers beat London Spirit by five runs in 'The Hundred Women's Competition' game at Leeds.

Rodrigues was clean-bowled to a leg-cutter from seamer Freya Davies.

Pujara, on Friday, also slammed a quick-fire 107 off just 79 deliveries vs Warwickshire. Fair to say, Pujara is operating at a whole different level right now.

(Inputs PTI)

