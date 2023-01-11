Chetan Sharma to Ankola, here's how BCCI selectors fared in their cricketing careers | Know numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Performance of Indian selectors

BCCI, on January 7, announced All-India Senior Men Selection Committee.Chetan Sharma retained the position after being sacked post India's performance at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Cricket Advisory Committee recommended him for the post.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.

Chetan Sharma

Shiv Sundar Das

Subroto Banerjee

Salil Ankola

Sridharan Sharath

The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee," BCCI said in a statement.

Let's look at the numbers of these selectors.

Chetan Sharma

Test Numbers

Innings: 39

Wickets: 61

Economy: 3.74

ODI Numbers

Innings: 63

Wickets: 67

Economy: 4.94

Shiv Sundar Das

Test Numbers

Innings: 40

Runs: 1326

Average: 32.89

Strike Rate: 38.91

100s: 2

50s: 9

ODI Numbers

Innings: 4

Runs: 39

Average: 13

Strike Rate: 50.64

100s: 0

50s: 0

Subroto Banerjee

Test Numbers

Innings: 1

Wickets: 3

Economy: 2.61

ODI Numbers

Innings: 6

Wickets: 5

Economy: 5.05

Salil Ankola

Test Numbers

Innings: 1

Wickets: 2

Economy: 4.26

ODI Numbers

Innings: 20

Wickets: 13

Economy: 4.57

Sridharan Sharath

FC Numbers

Innings: 203

Runs: 8700

Average: 51.17

100s: 27

50s: 42

List A Numbers

Innings: 102

Runs: 3366

Average: 44.28

100s: 4

50s: 20

​What was the criteria for the selection?

According to the criterion listed by BCCI for the post, the candidates "should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches." Also, the candidates, "should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago." It has been learnt that this time, the BCCI will give a contract for only one year to avoid any confusion.

