Caribbean Premier League 2023: Squads, Schedule, Where to Watch in India, All You Need to Know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barbados Tridents with CPL 2019 Trophy

The Caribbean Premier League is set to be back with its 11th edition as Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the curtain raiser at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday, August 17.

The latest edition will see Jamaica Tallawahs defend their tile after they won the previous edition in 2022 by defeating Barbados Royals in the summit clash. The most fascinating element of the forthcoming edition will be the recent announcement of severe penalties.

Having been suffering from the problem of games getting stretched far beyond their stipulated time interval, the tournament officials have decided to penalise fielding sides guilty of a slow over-rate. In one of its kind attempts, a red card-like mechanism will be introduced to remove a player (from the fielding side) if the fielding team is found to be behind the schedule at the beginning of the 20th over of an innings.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Teams:

Jamaica Tallawahs

Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Amir, Naveen Ul Haq, Chris Green, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh, Raymon Reifer, Amir Jangoo, Steven Taylor, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk Mckenzie, Joshua James

Barbados Royals

Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Maheesh Theekshana, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Alick Athanaze, Obed Mccoy, Kevin Wickham, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Akeem Jordan, Rahkeem Cornwal, Donovan Ferreira, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds, Laurie Evans, Qais Ahmad

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ronsford Beaton, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, George Linde, Yannick Cariah, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kofi James, Joshua Da Silva, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Mark Deyal, Chadwick Walton, Terrence Hinds, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael

St Lucia Kings

Faf Du Plessis, Johnson Charles, Dasun Shanaka, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Jair Mcallister, Sikandar Raza, Peter Hatzoglou, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Roshon Primus, Jeavor Royal, Shadrack Descartes, Khary Pierre, Leonardo Julien, Matthew Forde, Kimani Melius, Mckenny Clarke

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, 17 August 2023 Match 1: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am IST).

Friday, 18 August 2023 Match 2: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am IST).

Saturday, 19 August 2023 Match 3: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST).

Sunday, 20 August 2023 Match 4: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am IST).

Sunday, 20 August 2023 Match 5: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST).

Monday, 21 August 2023 Match 6: Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am IST).

Thursday, 24 August 2023 Match 7: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park (4:30 am IST).

Friday, 25 August 2023 Match 8: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park (4:30 am IST).

Saturday, 26 August 2023 Match 9: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park (7:30 pm IST).

Sunday, 27 August 2023 Match 10: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Barbados Royals at Warner Park (4:30 am IST).

Sunday, 27 August 2023 Match 11: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park (7:30 pm IST).

Monday, 28 August 2023 Match 12: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park (4:30 am IST).

Thursday, 31 August 2023 Match 13: Barbados Royals Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval (4:30 am IST).

Friday, 1 September 2023 Match 14: Barbados Royals Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Kensington Oval (4:30 am IST).

Saturday, 2 September 2023 Match 15: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval (7:30 pm IST).

Sunday, 3 September 2023 Match 16: Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Kensington Oval (5:30 am IST).

Sunday, 3 September 2023 Match 17: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval (7:30 pm IST).

Monday, 4 September 2023 Match 18: Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval (5:30 am IST).

Wednesday, 6 September 2023 Match 19: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Queen's Park Oval (4:30 am IST).

Thursday, 7 September 2023 Match 20: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals at Queen's Park Oval (4:30 am IST).

Saturday, 9 September 2023 Match 21: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium (7:30 pm IST).

Sunday, 10 September 2023 Match 22: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Brian Lara Stadium (5:30 am IST).

Sunday, 10 September 2023 Match 23: Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium (7:30 pm IST).

Monday, 11 September 2023 Match 24: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium (5:30 am IST).

Thursday, 14 September 2023 Match 25: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence Stadium (4:30 am IST).

Friday, 15 September 2023 Match 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium (4:30 am IST).

Saturday, 16 September 2023 Match 27: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium (7:30 pm IST).

Sunday, 17 September 2023 Match 28: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium (4:30 am IST).

Sunday, 17 September 2023 Match 29: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium (7:30 pm IST).

Monday: 18 September 2023 Match 30: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium (4:30 am IST).

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Live Streaming Details, Where to Watch in India:

Viewers in India can watch the tournament live on the FanCode app and website.

Latest Cricket News