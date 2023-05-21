Cameron Green's ton guides MI to emphatic win over SRH, Rohit Sharma's side stays alive in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Cameron Green

MI vs RCB: Cameron Green's hundred guided Mumbai Indians to an emphatic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in MI's final league game of IPL 2023 on May 21. Rohit Sharma's side chased down another 200-plus target in the season as they hunted SRH's 200 with 8 wickets in hand and 12 balls to spare. With this, Rohit's side has collected 16 points in the season and are alive in the race for the playoffs.

Mumbai bossed the chase after a slight hiccup. They lost Ishan Kishan in the 3rd over and did not have a fiery start. However, once Cameron Green joined the party, MI stormed back into the contest. He looked unstoppable and hit boundaries at will in the initial phase. Green became the 9th centurion in the season and smashed the fastest hundred in IPL 2023 off just 47 balls. The Aussie all-rounder got to his tons as he hit the winning runs in the 18th over.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News