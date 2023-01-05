Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia tour of India: Cameron Green unsure on Nagpur Test participation, says it could be 'touch and go'

Australia’s ace all-rounder Cameron Green has commented on his participation in the first Test match against India in Nagpur, which kickstarts on February 9. Green has not ruled out his availability in the series opener in Nagpur which will have huge bearings on the World Test Championship (WTC) outcome where both India and Australia sit in the pole position to make the final in June.

Will Green make Aussie squad?

"I think me and Starcy [Mitchell Starc] are maybe touch and go for that first one but obviously we'll give ourselves the best chance," Green said while in conversation with SEN WA in Perth.

Green was ruled out of the Sydney Test match after he was seen bleeding while he suffered a thumb injury that needed surgery. The injury has raised concerns about his participation in the team for the India tour and will be a last-minute call for Cricket Australia (CA) to make.

"[It's] going well. Had successful surgery in Sydney and the surgeon is really happy with how it went. I think he did Tim Paine's successful surgery so it fills me with a lot of confidence.

"The rehab is having two weeks of time, then two weeks to start running and get the shoulder and back moving just to double-check they haven't frozen over.

“Then probably at the four-week mark I'll try and hold a ball and see how that works.

“Try and hold a cricket bat and see how it feels. At the moment [the finger] feels really good, pain-free, so that gives me a bit of confidence in four weeks time that it will be all good.

“We meet [as a team] over in Sydney for the Allan Border Medal [ceremony], then we leave the next day to go to India,” Green added.

Mitchell Starc is another player who is out injured for the Aussies and will face a litmus test to make the squad as he too is out with injury. The final call however will be taken once the South Africa series is concluded. Starc is also recovering from a left hand middle-finger tendon injury that also occurred in the Melbourne Test and ruled him out of Sydney.

Green goes big in IPL Auctions

Cameron Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 17.50 crore at the IPL Auction 2023. He became the 2nd most expensive buy of the league after Sam Curran who went for a whooping Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings.

Green has never appeared in IPL before and this will be his maiden season. In T20Is for Australia, Green has played 8 matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75. In 7 innings that he bowled, Green also has 5 wickets against his name.

