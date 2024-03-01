Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood create all-time record against New Zealand in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood

The first Test of the two-match series between Australia and New Zealand witnessed a major turnaround on the second day as the visitors posted a daunting total of 383 runs on the board. New Zealand, in response, folded quickly conceding a lead of 204 runs. But the day belonged to Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood who added a massive 116 runs for the 10th wicket partnership much to the delight of the Aussie fans.

Green remained unbeaten on 174 runs, fifth highest individual score for an Australian batter in the Kiwi nation while Hazlewood also chipped with 22 off 62 deliveries during his stay in the middle. The partnership of 116 runs in now the highest for 10th wicket against New Zealand in history of Test cricket. The duo of Green and Hazlewood broke the 20-year-old record set by their former cricketers Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath who had stitched 114 runs together against the Kiwis at the Gabba in 2004.

Moreover, the 116-run stand is the fourth highest for Australia for the last wicket in their rich red-ball cricket history. Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar are on top for Australia in terms of highest partnership for 10th wicket as they had added 163 runs against England in Nottingham back in 2013.

Highest 10th wicket stand against New Zealand in Tests

Players Runs Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood 116 Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath 114 Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth 105

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand were reeling at 29/5 at one stage in response to Australia's first innings total. They could reach 179 only due to Glenn Phillips who played a counterattacking knock smashing 71 runs off just 70 balls. Even then a lead of 204 runs is huge but the hosts remain in the hunt having picked two quick wickets in the second innings. Tim Southee led from the front with the ball as he sent Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne packing with Australia ending day 2 at 13/2.