CAB vaccination drive ahead of IPL 2021 matches at Eden Gardens

The Cricket Association of Bengal will inoculate COVID-19 vaccine to its committee members, staff and the groundsmen at Eden Gardens on Friday ahead of hosting the IPL matches here from May 9.

The State Government has accorded its permission to the application made by CAB and AMRI Hospitals after proper evaluation process, including a site visit as it hopes to give the first jab to everyone at CAB in the 45-plus age group.

"The site has been found to be suitable for conduct of vaccination with all necessary HR and logistical support from AMRI Hospitals Ltd," joint secretary, urban development and municipal affairs department Joly Chaudhuri said in a letter to the CAB.

The letter further said "the CAB and its COVID Task Force are making proper arrangements at Eden Gardens with support from AMRI Hospital to ensure 100 per cent of eligible committee members, staffs and CAB groundsmen are able to get vaccinated at the first instance on Friday since IPL matches are scheduled to be held here shortly."

Eden Gardens will host 10 matches of the IPL beginning with a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 9.

The 14th edition of the IPL is being held in a caravan format this time with none of the eights teams playing at their home venues.