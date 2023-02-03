Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India starts preparations for important Test series against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India during practice session

The Border-Gavaskar series is scheduled to start on the 9th of February with the first match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia to be held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Team India is currently ranked second in the World Test Championship standings and will eye a strong start in the upcoming series to reach the finals. The Indian team has started preparing vigorously for the crucial Tests. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave information about the beginning of Team India's preparations on its official Twitter handle.

BCCI has shared a photo of some players of the Indian team preparing for the first match of the series against Australia, in which batters including Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen doing batting practice at the nets along with captain Rohit Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja who was recently considered fit to join the upcoming series after playing a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu was also spotted in the pictures.

The BCCI shared these pictures on its social media account with the caption, "Team India begins their preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the first Test in Nagpur." In these pictures, Shubman Gill, who made centuries in ODI and T20 series against New Zealand, can also be seen practicing with the bat at the nets.

The Australian team is currently busy practicing at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. All the players of the visiting team have been seen sweating it out on the nets at this venue since Thursday.

India to play the WTC final if they win the series:

Australia and India are currently ranked first and second in the ICC Test Team Rankings. The decision of this series can also have an impact on the rankings of the World Test Championship. In such a situation, Team India, the defending champion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, would like to win this series and win this trophy for the fourth time in a row. If India win the series, they will also confirm their berth in the final of the World Test Championship.

Latest Cricket News