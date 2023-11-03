England star to undergo knee surgery after World Cup, targets to return for Test series against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and his teammates during England vs New Zealand match on Oct 5, 2023

The star England all-rounder Ben Stokes confirmed that he will have knee surgery after the conclusion of the World Cup 2023. Stokes has been carrying left knee injury issues for more than a year and is only been limited to batting in the ongoing mega tournament in India.

Stokes revealed his plan to have knee surgery after the World Cup but is hoping to make a return for the England tour of India starting in January 2024. England is scheduled to play five Test matches against the no.1 red-ball team and Stokes is targeting to make a comeback as an 'all-rounder'.

English all-rounder added that knee issues have left him hindering his team as he hasn't been able to contribute as an all-rounder. He is hoping to make a full recovery ahead of the India Test series starting on January 25 and make an impact as an all-rounder.

"I will hopefully be fine for the Test series [against India]," Stokes said on Friday. "I am having surgery after the World Cup. There was a lot of time put into deciding when to get it done. The India Test series, which we start at the end of January, I should be fine to go by then.

"It's been a big hindrance on me, and affected what I can do for the team. Obviously that [being an allrounder] is what I want to be doing. You'd hope that it means that I can get back to doing what I've been known for, which is playing a role as a batter, and playing a role as a bowler as well."

Stokes missed England's opening three games in the tournament as his team faced early elimination from the knockout race. The defending champions are placed at the bottom of the points table with just one win in six games and will be out of the semifinal qualification race if they lose against Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4.

"It's just been one of those tournaments where. Yeah, it's just been a disaster. And there's no point sugarcoating it, because it's probably what you're all going to write anyway - and it's true. Look, we've got three games left here in the World Cup and then a huge series against India. That's where everything is at, at the moment," Stokes added.

