IPL 2020: Ben Stokes hits 24-ball fifty after Gayle Storm in KXIP-RR clash

Ben Stokes

A day that saw Chris Gayle dominate the headlines with his 1000 T20 sixes in a 63-ball 99 knock for Kings XI Punjab, Ben Stokes immediately responded with a 24-ball 50 to put Rajasthan Royals back in the encounter as both the sides fight to remain in play-off battle in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The English all-rounder, shot three sixes and six boundaries to reach his 50 inside the powerplay while taking Royals to 60. Robin Uthappa played the second fiddle in the partnership with 10 runs to his name.

This was Stokes first fifty of the season and came right after his match-winning 107-run knock against Mumbai Indians when he carried his bat in the 196-run chase at the same venue earlier this week.

The innings ended abruptly right after Stokes shot a six to reach his half-century as he mistimed Chris Jordan’s slow delivery to a fielder on mid-off.

