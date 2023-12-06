BCCI to take final decision on multi-city format for WPL 2024 on December 9, reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur at WPL 2023 final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking to introduce a multi-city format for the upcoming Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL). Mumbai and Bengaluru are also emerged as the front runners to host the second season of the WPL but the final decision will be taken on December 9.

The first edition of the WPL witnessed a huge success with six teams featuring top cricketers in the world. Mumbai played a host with Brabourne Stadium and Dr DY Patil Sports Academy getting all matches, including the final. But there is a strong demand to give over venues a chance to promote women's cricket further.

According to a report from PTI, the cricket board is considering the idea of picking two or more cities to hold the second edition of the tournament with Mumbai and Bengaluru being the current front runners. A final decision will be taken on December 9, the same day of the player auction.

“The final decision (about venues) might come on December 9 (the day of the WPL auction) but it is highly likely that this year it (WPL) will follow the multi-city format with Mumbai and Bengaluru being the front-runners at this moment,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "The WPL was received well by the fans in the opening year, and it is the right time to take it to different cities. Bengaluru always has a good audience for women’s cricket, and it has now grown because of the RCB women’s team."

With six teams representing six different cities, fans also cry out for the home and away format for the WPL. Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the Hundred are enjoying great success with home and away format and the BCCI might be looking to explore more fanbase by conducting WPL in various cities in the future.

