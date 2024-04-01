BCCI calls IPL owners to meet on April 16 as mega auction, player retentions on agenda

Follow us on Image Source : IPL 2024 IPL trophy.

The owners of the Indian Premier League teams have been called in for a meeting on April 16, Cricbuzz reported. The 17th edition of IPL is currently underway and the Indian Board has called the ten owners for a meeting to discuss significant issues. Some of the agendas in line for the meeting are the mega auction of IPL 2025 and the player retention discussions. Notably, Gujarat Titans will be in action against the Delhi Capitals on the same day of the meeting in Ahmedabad and the game will be played concurrently.

As per the report on the website, the Indian Board has invited only the owners but the team CEOs and the operational teams are also expected to accompany them to the meeting table. The big wigs of Indian cricket - Roger Binny (BCCI president), Jay Shah (secretary), and Arun Dhumal (IPL chairperson) will be attending the meeting. It is learnt that the CEO of the IPL - Hemang Amin has communicated about the meeting. However, there is no particular agenda specified for it.

A mega auction is set to take place next year and it is expected the BCCI would be keeping the matter in key discussion parameters. Another crucial thing to be deliberated on is the player retention policy for the mega-auction.

As seen in the previous mega auction of IPL 2022, each team was allowed to retain a maximum of four players with no more than three Indians or two overseas allowed to be retained. A section of the teams wants this to be increased for the upcoming auction and to take it to even eight. They argue that the teams are now established and they need to keep their brand values intact.

The other section argues against increasing the retention number to that high. Also, the salary cap of the teams can be raised up from 100 crore as the teams' central revenue share has seen a big uplift after BCCI signed a huge Rs 48,390 crore broadcast deal two years back. The franchises are also looking to get the Right to Match card back.