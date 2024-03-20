Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women live: When and Where to watch BAN-W vs AUS-W ODI series live streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BANGLADESH CRICKET Alyssa Healy and Nigar Sultana

Australia are touring Bangladesh for the first time in Women's cricket for six matches in limited-overs format. The tour will commence on March 21 with the three-match ODI series that are also the part of ICC Women's Championship. All the matches of the series are scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka with the ODIs commencing at 9 AM IST.

Bangladesh last played ODIs in December last year against South Africa and lost the three-match rubber 2-1. On the other hand, Australia also faced the Proteas Women in February 2024 and won the series 2-1. In the same series, they also lost to South Africa for the first time in ODIs. The two teams have locked horns in ODIs only once, in World Cup 2022 and Australia won the match with five wickets in hand chasing down 136 runs successfully.

Where to watch BAN-W vs AUS-W live streaming in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of this series in India. However, the matches can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. The fans in UK can watch this series on TNT Sports and Discovery+ app .

Schedule

March 21 - 1st ODI

March 24 - 2nd ODI

March 27 - 3rd ODI

Squads

Bangladesh Women - Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Farzana Lisa (WK), Nigar Sultana (C, WK), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun.

Australia Women - Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (C, WK), Beth Mooney, Alana King, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck