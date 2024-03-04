Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live telecast: When and where to watch BAN vs SL T20 series on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIALSLC X Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series starting Monday, March 4 in Sylhet

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in a three-match T20 series as part of a month-long mult-format tour. The series will serve as an opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup as both teams are still finding their feet in the format with no senior players around. Sri Lanka, especially will be without their skipper Wanindu Hasaranga for the first two games as he was suspended by the ICC for his public dissent against the officials and coach Chris Silverwood was of a view that it will give them an opportunity to give their bench a look-in.

"Wanindu missing two matches is something that we have to deal with. Wanindu has accepted his punishment, and all we have to do now is move on. What it does do is create an opportunity for other people within the squad to get significant game time leading into the World Cup," Silverwood told reporters on Sunday. "That's how we have to look at it because we've seen in a World Cup and Sri Lanka have experienced that it's not just the eleven on the field; it's a whole squad that takes part in the World Cup," he added.

Apart from Hasaranga, there is no Pathum Nissanka as well for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have a golden opportunity to get a few wins under their belt before the marquee tournament.

When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 series live on TV and OTT in India?

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka T20 series will kick off at 5:30 PM IST on Monday, March 4. Unfortunately, the BAN vs SL T20 series will not have broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis