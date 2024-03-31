Nigar Sultana Jyoti introduces Alyssa Healy to Bengali tradition, presents her saree and bangles | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/BCB TIGERS Alyssa Healy and Nigar Sultana Jyoti.

Australia's ongoing limited-overs international tour of Bangladesh has added to the growing camaraderie between Australian women and Bangladesh women cricketers and the Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti took it a notch higher on Saturday ahead of the start of the first T20I.

Nigar introduced the Australian captain Alyssa Healy to the Bengali culture and tradition. The Bangladesh skipper presented her Aussie counterpart Alyssa Healy with a traditional Bengali saree and red-coloured bangles on the eve of the first T20I.

Healy, 34, posed with the red saree, put on the bangles and seemed really delighted as Nigar tried to familiarise her with Bangladesh's culture.

Meanwhile, the two sides competed in a three-match ODI series earlier that ended in the visitor's favour as they registered a clean sweep 3-0. The Aussies won the first match of the series by 118 runs, the second by six wickets and the third and the final fixture by eight wickets.

All three games of the T20I series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh's playing XI for 1st T20I:

Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shorifa Khatun

Australia's playing XI for 1st T20I:

Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad:

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaya Akter, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farzana Akter Lisa, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter Dola.

Australia squad:

Alyssa Healy(c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Tayla Vlaeminck.