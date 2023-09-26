Bangladesh announce World Cup 2023 squad, drop 34-year-old veteran in shock selection

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh announced their 15-member squad for World Cup 2023

Bangladesh, the final team to announce the squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, named their 15-man team for the marquee event with Shakib Al Hasan set to lead the side. However, the biggest news came out of the squad was the absence of Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal, who stepped down as captain of the ODI side was ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 due to a back injury. The 34-year-old was fit but failed to get a place in the squad, that remained similar to the one played in the Asia Cup.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain was another notable absentee who failed to recover from his knee injury. Hossain suffered a knee injury in the ODI series against Afghanistan in July and underwent surgery last month. However, he couldn't get fit in the given time frame to be available for the World Cup.

While Tamim's absence will be felt for a young top-order the presence of skipper Shakib and other veteran batters in the middle order such as Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah boards well for the Bangladesh side. Young opener Najmul Hossain Shanto getting the vice-captaincy duties shows how much the team management has trust in him.

Like every other World Cup, Bangladesh will be spin-heavy with Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan in the ranks, however, the four-pronged pace attack makes it look like a well-rounded squad.

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 7 and will be playing a couple of practice games in Guwahati against Sri Lanka on September 29 and England on Monday, October 2.

Bangladesh squad for World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

