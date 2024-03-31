BAN-W vs AUS-W: Where to watch Bangladesh women vs Australia women T20I series on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : BCB TIGERS/X Alyssa Healy poses with a saree alongside Nigar Sultana Jyoti.

After a drubbing in the ODI series, the Bangladesh women seem all geared up to take on the reigning T20 world champions Australia in a three-match T20I series. The first game of the series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh have made three changes to their squad for the T20I series replacing Fargana Hoque, Disha Biswas and Nishita Akter with Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna and Shorifa Khatun.

The BCB chief selector Sajjad Ahmed justified the changes made and is hopeful that they might bring a change in the scoreline of the series.

"Trisna got the nod ahead of Disha as she is a left-arm pacer and adds variety to the bowling," chief selector Sajjad Ahmed was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Dola (Dilara) has been picked over Fargana. She is a wicketkeeper-batter who we believe, has the talent to succeed in the T20 format. Shorifa Khatun is an allrounder who bowls off-spin and bats in the late order. She can also develop into a T20 specialist."

Where to watch the T20I series between Bangladesh women and Australia women on TV?

The Bangladesh women vs Australia women T20I series will not be broadcast on TV for viewers in India.

Where to watch the Bangladesh women vs Australia women T20I series online?

The Bangladesh women vs Australia women T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh squad:

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaya Akter, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farzana Akter Lisa, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter Dola.

Australia squad:

Alyssa Healy(c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Tayla Vlaeminck.