BAN vs NZ: Bangladesh take honours on Day 1 despite Glenn Phillips' four-wicket haul

Test cricket resumed after a long gap in international cricket as Bangladesh and New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series in Sylhet. It was a day of attritional Test cricket as the hosts ended up taking the honours in the end even as the Kiwis, like they usually do, put up a fight with the ball. Conditions were better for batting even as the ball turned from the first session itself and Mahmudul Hasan Joy turned out to be the top-scorer for Bangladesh with the hosts finishing the day at 310/9 in 85 overs.

The opening batter held the innings together for the major part scoring 86 runs while stitching crucial partnerships with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque. At one stage, Bangladesh were sitting pretty at 180/2 in the second session but two quick strikes just before tea brought New Zealand back in the game. Out of all the top bowlers, Glenn Phillips, bowling for the first time in Tests, broke second and third wicket partnerships getting rid of Shanto and Haque both.

The final session witnessed more wickets falling as the pitch began to deteriorate. Runs came thick and fast as well with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20 off 30 balls) and Nurul Hasan (29 off 28 balls) taking charge with the bat. New Zealand will be ruing not to bundle out Bangladesh for less than 275 runs as they were reduced to 233/6 at one stage. Perhaps, the last pair added 20 runs for them before the umpires called stumps due to bad light.

Glenn Phillips was the best bowler for the Kiwis as he picked up four wickets for just 53 runs while Ajaz Patel also scalped two. Kyle Jamieson, making a comeback in the format, also picked up a couple of wickets while Ish Sodhi grabbed the prized scalp of Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh: 310/9 (M Joy 86; G Phillips 4/53)

