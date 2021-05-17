Ball tampering: Cricket Australia integrity unit contacts Bancroft over fresh information

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Cameron Bancroft.

Follwoing Cameron Bancroft claims that more than three people, including him were in the knowledge of the infamous Australian cricket 2018 Ball Tampering scandal in South Africa, Cricket Australia's Integrity team has now reached out to the young batsman to know if he has any fresh information to share on the matter, reported ANI.

“The Integrity team has reached out to Cameron Bancroft today to see if he has some new information on the issue. We are waiting for a reply from his side. He is in the UK currently so it’s still pretty early there,” the source was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier last week, Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in Durham, said it was ‘probably self-explanatory’ if the bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering scandals, also known as Sandpapergate.

“Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” Bancroft said to the Guardian.

“I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that’s where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision,” he added.

When he was further stressed, Bancroft replied: “Uh… yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it’s pretty probably self-explanatory.”