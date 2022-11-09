Babar Azam, Lady Luck, Black Caps and fifty that drove Pakistan to final of T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam in action vs NZ

Some things are bound to happen. They are written in the stars. Some call it destiny, while some call it luck. No matter what you try, what others try, it'll eventually find its way.

New Zealand are known to be one of the, if not the best fielding sides in the world, but in the semifinals against Pakistan, the tag went for a huge toss. Dropped catches, missed run-outs and whatnot, the Black Caps just weren't able to hold their nerves and it all came together for the Pakistan captain.

Babar Azam roared back in form as the Pakistan skipper played a match-winning knock against New Zealand in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Earlier, New Zealand set a just about par total of 152, and Babar Azam, who was woefully out of touch the entire tournament, looked tentative, to begin with. He was dropped on the fourth ball of the match off Boult's delivery, but he found his rhythm back at the 2.2 over mark when he ferociously played a cut short off Boult's delivery. Talk about rubbing the salt on one's wounds.

He could have again been back in the hut if the Kiwi fielder in the deep at the 3.2 over mark could have executed a direct hit. The next few overs saw Babar eke out almost one boundary per over. But come the 9.1 over mark, luck shines bright, once again, on Pakistan's skipper as he survived another run-out chance.

The 11th over from Ferguson saw Babar hit another lovely-looking shot over mid-wicket and complete his first fifty of the World Cup with a double. But poetic justice prevailed in the end. In a bid to up the ante, Azam holed out Boult's delivery and went back in the hut. But in the end for New Zealand, it didn't it even matter.

Rizwan and rest of the team did the rest and drove the men in green to the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Well, who would have thought that?

