Australia vs Sri Lanka Toss Live T20 World Cup: AUS win toss; opt to bowl first

Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Dasun Sanaka-led Sri Lanka in Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia's top-order woes when they clash in a Group 1 Super 12 match. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. On the other hand, the Aussies, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup, scampered home in the last over against South Africa after being reduced to 38 for 3 while chasing a modest 118 in their opening match.

PLAYING XI

Sri Lanka Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

TEAM UPDATES

Starc played in Australias'opening game win against South Africa but was not at his usual lethal best.