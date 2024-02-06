Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
  5. Australia break all-time record to register massive victory over West Indies, win series 3-0

Australia have won the third and final ODI of the three-match series against West Indies and have also sealed the series 3-0. It was a completely dominating show from the home side as they crushed the hapless Caribbeans in the dead rubber played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2024 12:27 IST
Image Source : GETTY Australia team

Australia have blown West Indies in the third ODI to affect their 19th whitewash in bilateral ODI series comprising three or more matches. After winning the first two matches comfortably, the hosts arugably put in their best show in the dead rubber not giving the Caribbeans a sniff right through the game dismissing them for just 86 runs.

The chase was even quicker from Australia as they gunned down the paltry total in just 6.5 overs making it their largest victory by balls remaining in ODI history. They won this match with 259 balls in hand bettering their 2004 effort when Australia had beaten USA with 253 balls remaining in September 2004 in Southampton. Interestingly, they were chasing the 66-run target then and took 7.5 overs to gun it down and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, the Aussies chased down 87 runs in just 6.5 overs to create an all-time record in their ODI history.

Australia's victory in the third ODI is also the seventh fastest in ODI history (including 60-over ODI matches) with the fastest being on the name of England who chased 46 runs in 13.5 overs (277 balls in hand) in June 1979 when 60-over ODIs were played. If only 50-over One-Day matches are considered, then Sri Lanka own the record having chased down 39 runs in just 4.2 overs (274 balls in hand).

Largest victories in ODIs (by balls remaining)

Winning team Opposition Victory margin (by balls remaining)
England Canada 277 balls (in 60-over ODI)
Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 274 balls
Sri Lanka Canada 272 balls
Nepal USA 268 balls
New Zealand Bangladesh 264 balls
India Sri Lanka 263 balls
Australia West Indies 259 balls

What happened in the match?

As far as the third ODI is concerned, after opting to bowl, Australia kept picking wickets at regular intervals. After picking up four wickets on debut, Xavier Bartlett returned to pick as many scalps in this game as well ending with figures of 4/21. Lance Morris also chipped in to pick two wickets as West Indies were bundled out for 86 runs in 24.1 overs with only three of their batters reaching double figures. In response, Australia openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (41 off 18) and Josh Inglis (35* off 16) made sure they finished it off in less than seven overs to create an all-time record.

