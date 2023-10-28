Australia announce squad for India T20Is after World Cup; Smith and Warner return, 35-year-old named captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will host Australia for five T20Is immediately after the World Cup 2023

Australia have made a smashing comeback into the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with three wins in a row after starting the tournament with two back-to-back losses and now have already begun preparations for the future assignments as well. On Saturday, October 28, ahead of their World Cup match against New Zealand, Australia announced a 14-strong squad for the five-match T20 series, that begins immediately after the multi-nation event.

Senior wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade, who last played a T20 in the T20 World Cup last year at home, has been named the captain in a surprise choice with several players resting. Regular captain Pat Cummins has been rested along with his pace partners Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Mitchell Marsh, who led Australia in the T20 series against South Africa is also given a break with leg-spinner Adam Zampa also resting.

The ones who have returned apart from Wade are the senior pros, David Warner and Steve Smith. Glenn Maxwell is also in the side apart from Marcus Stoinis and Travis Head - being the players from the World Cup squad.

In the absence of the pace trio, Nathan Ellis will lead the bowling attack alongside left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff with Spencer Johnson and Sean Abbott completing the quartet of fast bowlers, Tanveer Sangha is the only lead spinner with Maxwell, Tim David and Matt Short set to chip in with the ball.

The five-match series against India begins on November 23 in Vizag with the remaining matches set to take place on November 26 (Thiruvananthapuram), November 28 (Guwahati), December 1 (Nagpur) and December 3 (Hyderabad). India are yet to announce the squad but like Australia, most of the players from the World Cup squad are likely to be rested for the Men in Blue as well.

Australia squad for India T20Is: Matthew Wade (w/c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Short, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglish, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis

