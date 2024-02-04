AUS vs WI: Sean Abbott's all-round brilliance leads Australia to series win against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott vs West Indies at SCG on February 4, 2024

Australia registered another dominant win in the second ODI match against West Indies to seal the three-match series on Sunday, February 4. The experienced all-rounder Sean Abbott shone with both bat and ball to help Australia record a 83-run win while defending 258 runs at Sydney Cricket Ground.

After an embarrassing performance in Melbourne, West Indies bowlers were impressive at SCG from the very first over. Australia lost their half team before reaching 100 but Abbott smashed 69 batting at no.8 to help the hosts post a challenging total of 258/9.

Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first with both teams making two changes each to their playing XIs from the opening match. Exciting prospects Jake Fraser-McGurk and Will Sutherland made their ODI debuts for Australia while Alzarri Joseph and Kjorn Ottley came in for the Caribbean side.

Fraser-McGurk kicked off his career with one four and a six in the very first over but lost his wicket to Alzarri Josep on the fifth delivery of the match. West Indies pacers were excellent with a new ball with crucial wickets of Josh Inglis and Steve Smith.

Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne added 39 runs for the fourth wicket to find some momentum but spinner Gudakesh Motie bowled a sensational spell to keep the hosts under pressure. Abbott's 69 off 63 and 41 runs from Mattew Short took Australia to a fighting total.

Motie took three wickets for 28 for West Indies while the pacers Alzarri and Romario Shepherd bagged two each.

Australian bowlers also managed to pick early wickets to balance the game. Aaron Hardie gave the hosts a breakthrough with Alick Athanaze's wicket in the fourth over and star pacer Josh Hazlewood removed Justin Greaves in the following over to put Australia in a driving seat. Abbott then dismissed the returning Kjorn Ottley on eight runs to keep Australia ahead in the game.

Australia Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Playing XI: Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

More to follow...