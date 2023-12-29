Should have played Test series, not BBL: Shahid Afridi on Haris Rauf amid Pakistan's loss to Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Haris Rauf is plying his trade for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League

Pakistan cricket team has lost back-to-back Tests on the ongoing tour of Australia and are in danger of being whitewashed Down Under after the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Melbourne. Apart from Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, the Pakistan pace attack is inexperienced and has been found out against the famed Australian batting. While Pakistan batters have done comparatively better, the team as a whole has lacked the bite despite winning a few moments in both Tests but that wasn't enough for them to put pressure on the Australians.

There was an option for Pakistan to take Haris Rauf in the squad, however, as chief selector Wahab Riaz mentioned, he was unavailable. However, Rauf is also in Australia currently but is plying his trade in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars. Several former Pakistan cricketers questioned Rauf's choice, however, it is what it is. Former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi on the sidelines of the Boxing Day Test also mentioned that Rauf should have been in the Test side as with the pace he has both the entities - the team and the pacer himself - would have benefitted.

"I think Haris should be part of the Test series [instead of playing in the BBL]. I don't know the reason [why he isn't playing], I'm sure Haris would have communicated that to the selection committee. In these conditions, the kind of pace he has, he would have performed well and enjoyed himself on the kinds of pitches Australia prepared in Perth and here,” Afridi said.

After losing the first Test by 360 runs, Pakistan came up with a better performance in the second game in Melbourne, however, it wasn't enough as one dropped chance, one poor shot selection or one bad phase with the ball kept pushing the visitors back despite them having Australia under the pump for several periods in the match.

The two teams will take on each other for one final time in Sydney from January 3-7.

Latest Cricket News