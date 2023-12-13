AUS vs PAK: Nathan Lyon only four wickets away from a massive career milestone in Tests

Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Australia cricketer Nathan Lyon is arguably the greatest spinner in the country after Shane Warne. He has been with the Test team for more than a decade now and has carved out a niche for himself. Lyon will be playing in the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan from December 14.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 13, 2023 15:55 IST
The three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan is set to get underway on Thursday (December 14) in Perth. This will also mark the start of the farewell Test series for David Warner. All the focus will be on the left-hander in this series but off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be quietly eyeing a massive career milestone in Perth as well.

He has so far picked 496 wickets in Test cricket in 122 matches and is certainly to go past the 500-wicket milestone during the Test series if not in Perth. It has been long pending for Lyon as he got ruled out of the Ashes midway through the series due to injury. But he is fit now and will be raring to go with the red-ball against Pakistan. If he breaches the 500-mark, Lyon will become only the 8th bowler in Test cricket history and fourth spinner to do so.

Muttiah Muralitharan is on top in this aspect with a massive 800 scalps in the longest format of the game followed by Shane Warne with 708 wickets. Another Australian in this list is Glenn McGrath who ended his Test career with 563 wickets in the whites. Among spinners, the last played to cross the 500-wicket mark was Anil Kumble who finished his Test career with 619 wickets in 132 matches.

Most wickets in Test cricket

Players Wickets
Muttiah Muralitharan 800
Shane Warne 708
James Anderson 690
Anil Kumble 619
Stuart Broad 604
Glenn McGrath 563
Courtney Walsh 519
Nathan Lyon 496
Ravi Ashwin 489
Dale Steyn 439

As far as the first Test between Pakistan and Australia is concerned, both teams have announced their playing XIs a day before the match. The hosts have no surprises in their playing XI but Travis Head has been named the vice-captain alongside Steve Smith. The visitors, meanwhile, have handed out debuts to fast bowlers Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal while they haven't named any specialist spinner in their squad.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

