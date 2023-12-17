AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Australia crush Pakistan in series opener in Nathan Lyon's historic outing

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian cricket team.

AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Australia's massive 360-run win over Pakistan was decorated with a beautiful cherry with spin wizard Nathan Lyon's 500th Test wicket. The Aussie great achieved the milestone and became only the third from his country to get to 500 Test wickets as Australia crushed Pakistan in a one-way traffic in the first Test at Perth Stadium in Perth.

The Men in Green were hardly in the contest ever over the course of four days with Australia displaying a brilliant all-round performance. The hosts asked the visitors to chase a massive score of 450 after declaring in the second session on day 4. The Pat Cummins' men needed just 30.2 overs to dismiss Pakistan with Saud Shakeel being the highest-scorer with 24 runs to his name. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3/13 with the other bowlers contributing well too.

Lyon's 500th strike

The Aussie wizard got his 500th Test wicket when he got Faheem Ashraf out LBW. Ashraf was initially given not-out but Pat Cummins went for the review and as it turned out, the ball was hitting the top of the leg-stump and the decision was overturned. The whole Perth crowd stood in ovation to the iconic spinner and his teammates congratulated him too.

Soon after, Lyon got rid of Aamer Jamal three balls later to send Pakistan 8 down for 83. Josh Hazlewood was quick enough to then wrap the tail and bowl Pakistan out for just 89.

Australia batted first and scored 487 on the back of a marvellous ton from David Warner. Pakistan were reduced to just 271 in reply as Aussies seized a 216-run lead. Riding on the back of half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh, the hosts scored 233 in the third innings before Cummins opted to declare, setting a 450-run target.

