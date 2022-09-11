AUS vs NZ: Steve Smith calls for no-ball after hitting six, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Steve Smith in action

In the third ODI match played between Australia and New Zealand, Steve Smith who smashed a century after 22 months, was praised for his presence of mind during the game.

In the match, Smith smashed 105 runs off 131 deliveries which included 11 boundaries and one six.

When Smith was batting during the match, he caught a mistake in New Zealand's field placement, after which he asked the umpire for a no ball and Australia got a no-ball on that delivery.

On the second ball of the 37th over of the match, the New Zealand team had the wrong field placement. This was unnoticed until Smith caught the mistake. Captain Kane Williamson had put five fielders outside the 30-yard radius instead of four, Smith noticed and hit a six on that ball.

As soon as he hit a six, he told the umpire about it, and according to the rules, the umpire declared that delivery a no-ball. As a result, Australia got the next ball free hit.

Australia beat New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match ODI series to register a clean sweep win.

In the third match, Australia scored 267 runs with the help of Smith's heroics. Chasing 268, New Zealand were all out for 242 runs and Australia won the match by 25 runs.

