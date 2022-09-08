AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Australian captain's dismal run a cause of huge worry for defending champions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australian skipper Finch's ongoing struggles

Highlights Aaron Finch is Australia's first captain to win the T20I World Cup

Finch has faced a lot of criticism owing to his dismal performances lately

AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Australian skipper Aaron Finch is amidst a run drought and hasn't been able to get it back off his shoulders. But contrary to everything and all the noise that surrounds him, Aaron Finch feels that he has all the capability at his disposal to turn things around before Australia heads into the all-important T20I World Cup. Last year Finch led them to a T20I World Cup glory, though he couldn't do much with his bat Finch's contribution to that team is immense. Aaron Finch has been named the skipper for the 2022 edition of the T20I World Cup too and he will be hoping that he puts an end to his run drought.

As Australia took on two Asian teams earlier this year, Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively but was significantly short of runs and could not make any contribution to his team. Things did not change for Finch even when Australia hosted Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series in their backyard.

As the voices around Finchh grows loud, the Australian captain had to come out and silence all his critics as they asked them to have some faith in him.

Image Source : INDIA TVAaron Finch in his last seven ODIs

"It is pretty obvious that my performances do speak for themselves and I have been pretty disappointed with them. On the contrary to everything, I certainly feel that I am pretty good and there are few days when you end up getting few freebies early on which allows you to get away", said Finch in a press conference which was followed by an outdoor training session.

The Australian skipper did face a lot of flak for his dismal outing against Zimbabwe. The visitors defeated Australia in the third ODI and registered their first-ever victory on Australian soil. The Aaron Finch-led Australian side is now taking on New Zealand and is leading by 1-0.

Latest Cricket News