Asia Cup Update: BCCI unlikely to accept PCB's hybrid model, final decision to be taken at ACC board meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not ready to support the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the upcoming Asia Cup. According to PCB's hybrid model, four matches will be playing in Pakistan while the remaining matches will take place at the other venue, preferably UAE for Pakistan. However, BCCI is not happy with the same.

BCCI Secretary and ACC Chairman Jay Shah has made the board's stance clear during an informal discussion in Ahmedabad. Despite several efforts, the resolution hasn't been provided and the latest development might worsen the possibility of Asia Cup happening entirely. "Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already told the PCB that they have no issues playing their games in Pakistan. But India is not keen on supporting the hybrid model.

"Now, the impasse hasn't been broken and the final decision will only be taken at ACC executive board meeting that Jay (Shah) will have to summon," an ACC board member told PTI. The ACC member also denied the possibility of putting the proposed hybrid model to vote among ACC nations.

"There has to be a middle of the road solution as you can't put this hybrid model to vote. I mean if there are six nations playing the event, what is the locus standi of the 19 other nations who won't play the tournament? On what basis will they vote when they have no stake?" the ACC member added.

The deadlock is expected to be broken soon when it comes to Asia Cup as Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh cricket board presidents are expected to discuss the issue on the sidelines of the IPL final which has now been shifted to May 29 due to rain on Sunday.

(Inputs from PTI)

